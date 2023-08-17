Watch CBS News

40th Anniversary of AVP Manhattan Beach Open

KCAL News reporter Rick Montanez is in Manhattan Beach where the volleyball courts are being set up ahead of the AVP Manhattan Beach Open happening this weekend. He is joined by AVP head referee Suzanne Lowry and AVP tournament director John King.
