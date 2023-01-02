Watch CBS News

3 rescued from rising waters in Lytle Creek

Rising waters in Lytle Creek trapped two adults and a child inside their Jeep this weekend. San Bernardino County firefighters rescued them, putting life vests on the victims and pulling them out with ropes one by one.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.