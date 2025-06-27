Watch CBS News

25 years of braille challenge

A one-of-a-kind world competition is back in Los Angeles, spotlighting the best junior braillers in the English-speaking world. An 18-year-old from Orange County who has become a brailler champion says six little dots changed her life.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.