2 found dead inside San Bernardino County home during welfare check

Two people were found dead inside a San Bernardino County home on Friday when deputies were called to conduct a welfare check on the property.

In a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies said that they arrived at the home in the 7000 block of Aster Avenue in Yucca Valley at around 12:30 p.m. on Friday to conduct a welfare check.

"Upon arrival, the deputy walked around the exterior of the residence and observed the decedents, through a window, motionless," the release said.

Once they were able to enter the home, deputies confirmed that both people were dead from apparent gunshot wounds, and that one of the decedents had a gun in their hand, according to the release.

They identified the victims as John Wayne Doughty and Lari Doughty, both 82.

"Detectives determined that John shot Lari before killing himself, in an apparent joint suicide pact," deputies said.

SBSD's Specialized Investigation Division - Homicide Detail is handling the investigation. Anyone who knows more was asked to contact them at 909-890-4904.