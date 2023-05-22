Young couple killed by hit-and-run driver in Exposition Park; suspect arrested

A young couple was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday morning in Exposition Park and thanks to the help of witnesses to the incident, authorities were able to make an arrest.

The crash happened at around 12:40 a.m., when Los Angeles Fire Department crews were dispatched to 3998 S. Normandie Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where the speed limit is just 35 miles per hour.

They arrived to find two, a 21-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, people dead at the scene, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, was said to have been speeding through the area while behind the wheel of a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon when he slammed into the white BMW that both victims were inside of after getting something to eat at the Burger Factory.

"Unfortunately, two young folks lost their lives this morning just doing something as simple as going to get food," said LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno, who said the suspect could have been driving as fast as double or triple the speed limit.

After the crash, witnesses told investigators that the suspect fled from the scene on foot, but witnesses to the crash followed, leading to his eventual arrest outside of his home in South LA.

"People came together, a lot of strangers did the right thing," Moreno said. "Help us get where we are in this investigation. It was just great."

They also believe that the suspect had been drinking prior to the crash, after finding evidence of alcohol inside of the wrecked vehicle.