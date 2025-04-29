Watch CBS News
Owner of 11-year-old Yorkie stolen from City of Industry offers $2k reward

Julie Sharp
The owners of an 11-year-old Yorkie want their dog back after he was stolen from a Tesla nearly two weeks ago from a parking lot in the City of Industry.

Lemon has long golden hair on his head, short hair on his body and is nearly toothless because of his age. The pup's owners are offering $2,000 for his safe return.

The dog was nabbed from the back of the Tesla as it was in 'dog mode,' on April 19 at the Plaza at Puente Hills. Tesla footage partially caught the suspect, described as a man wearing a gray sweater, a beanie and gloves, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Information about Lemon has been posted online at PawBoost. The site allows for contact with the owner.

