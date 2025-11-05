YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles offers food distribution to help residents affected by loss of SNAP benefits

The government shutdown has now entered its 36th day, breaking the record as the longest ever and disrupting the lives of millions of Americans. In Los Angeles County, the delays in SNAP benefits are making it difficult for families to put food on the table.

From federal workers missing paychecks to impacts on federal food programs and even flight delays, frustration continues to grow as the government shutdown continues.

People in East Los Angeles were in line before 4 a.m. outside of the YMCA, hoping to get some food and groceries.

"We are trying to feed the family, for me just myself, and them because they are family, their kids, husbands and grandkids, you know," said Jose Rodriguez, a Boyle Heights resident who was waiting in line.

Elected leaders from across California have been calling on Congress and the Trump administration to release emergency funding for SNAP benefits, which help feed hundreds of thousands of families.

In response, the state has fast-tracked $80 million to food banks across California.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles is supporting $7.5 million in food distribution programs across 29 YMCA facilities in LA County as part of its "Feed LA" initiative.

In 2024, the Feed LA initiative distributed over 9 million pounds of food across LA. It provides home grocery deliveries, hot to-go meals and fresh produce.

Organizers say the food distribution is just one example of how local communities are stepping up to fill the gaps, but stress the real solution must come from Washington, D.C.

Use this link to see a full list of YMCA locations that serve as Feed LA distribution sites.