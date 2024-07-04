Suspect with gun dies after shootout with rangers at Yellowstone National Park

Suspect dead after shooting at Yellowstone Suspect dead after shooting at Yellowstone National Park 00:58

A person with a gun who authorities say was making threats in Yellowstone National Park died after a shootout with park rangers, Wyoming officials said in a statement Thursday.

The Park County coroner identified the shooter as Samson Lucas Bariah Fussner, 28, of Milton, Florida.

Just after midnight on July 4, the park's 911 dispatch received a report that a woman had been held against her will by a man with a gun at a residence at Canyon Village, which is in the central part of the park, the statement said. The woman told police that Fussner threatened to kill her and others and said he had plans to allegedly carry out a mass shooting at July 4th events outside the park.

Rangers were immediately deployed throughout the park, and other jurisdictions were notified, the statement said.

By 8 a.m. local time on July 4, rangers found Fussner, who officials said was an employee of Xanterra Parks and Resorts, a private business authorized to operate in Yellowstone. Fussner reportedly walked toward the service entrance of the Canyon Lodge dining facility in Canyon Village while firing a semi-automatic rifle, the statement said. The facility was occupied by approximately 200 people at the time.

There was "an exchange of gunfire" between Fussner and law enforcement rangers, and Fussner died during the shootout, park officials said.

One law enforcement ranger was injured in the shooting and was taken to a hospital, where the ranger is in stable condition.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the incident along with support from the National Park Service, the statement said. The rangers have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation. Bodycam footage will be released within 30 days of the incident.