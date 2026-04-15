Yearling Fire burning in Riverside County threatens homes, forces evacuations

Evacuation orders and warnings were issued for a Jurupa Valley neighborhood on Wednesday after a brushfire broke out nearby, threatening multiple homes as flames were fueled by strong gusts of wind.

The Yearling Fire was reported a little after 4 p.m. near Yearling Way and Baldwin Avenue, east of the Van Buren Boulevard corridor, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department firefighters.

Crews said that they arrived to find flames burning through vegetation at a moderate rate of spread directly behind multiple homes, prompting evacuation orders and warnings.

Firefighters ordered evacuations for residents living on Yearling Way and Gray Mare Drive, in zones JUR-0098 and JUR-0099, while evacuation warnings were issued for zones JUR-0100, JUR-0027-A, JUR-0030-B and JUR-0028-B. A full list of evacuation orders can be seen here.

The rate of spread was slowed after water-dropping aircraft arrived to help ground crews. As of 5:15 p.m., the blaze was reported to have burned 38 acres.

It's unclear what started the fire. No injuries have yet been reported.

Firefighters from the Riverside and Ontario fire departments were also assisting with the firefight.