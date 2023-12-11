Wrong-way driver causes multiple vehicle crash on 101 Freeway in Hollywood

A wrong-way driver caused a multiple vehicle crash involving at least six vehicles on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood early Monday morning.

Authorities said the vehicle entered the southbound freeway heading northbound at the Sunset Boulevard off-ramp around 2 a.m. causing multiple crashes.

Traffic was stopped just north of Gower Street as tow trucks arrived to clear wreckage and started letting traffic through the slow lane, according to the CHP. The road was cleared for traffic at 3:30 a.m.

Crews at the scene said paramedics took at least one person to a hospital and that patient was in critical condition.