World Series shifts to LA as Dodgers look to take pivotal Game 3

The World Series is back in Los Angeles for Monday's Game 3, and this all-important matchup is about as Hollywood as it gets.

After splitting the first two up north, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays are putting two stars on the mound as each squad looks to take control of the series.

Read more: Yamamoto's masterpiece leads Dodgers to World Series Game 2 win, evening series at 1

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 16: Tyler Glasnow #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks back to the dugout during Game Three of the National League Championship Series presented by loanDepot between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, October 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

For LA, it'll be Tyler Glasnow, who has been outstanding in his two Postseason starts thus far. He's given up just 1 run in 13.1 innings, which includes a relief appearance against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.

Future Hall-of-Fame pitcher Max Scherzer of the Blue Jays will start a World Series game for the fifth time in his illustrious career Monday as he looks for his third title. Scherzer, who briefly played for the Dodgers in 2021, won his only start of this Postseason in the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners, giving up 2 runs in 5.2 innings.

The 41-year-old will be the oldest pitcher to start a World Series game since Jamie Moyer for the Phillies in 2008, per StatMuse.

Pitching will be key for the Dodgers, whose offense started slow in games one and two. The bats woke up in the seventh and eighth innings in Saturday's 5-1 win, but bullpen struggles should make the Dodgers hope to rely on Glasnow to stay in the game as long as possible.

Game 3 is set to start at 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.