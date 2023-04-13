World of Barbie comes to Santa Monica where guests can live the dream

A day in the life of Barbie … all the clothes, the Malibu pad, a camper –-- well now everyone can experience these childhood fantastical places at the World of Barbie in Santa Monica.

The interactive experience comes to Los Angeles ahead of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, out in July. Friday, fans get a chance to start playing in the 20,000-square-foot Santa Monica Place activation space, where there is a lot of pink.

At the Santa Monica Barbie World, guests will be able to stroll through the doll's neighborhood, visit the life-size Barbie Dreamhouse with its patio, pool and walk-in closets filled with Barbie outfits and then continue to hang out in Barbie's camper van.

There's also a fashion studio to pose for photos, a TV studio to live out one of Barbie's dream jobs as a news anchor and of course, why wouldn't Barbie go to space … there's a Barbie Space Shuttle, with pink chairs for lounging.

There's also a movie theater playing Barbie content, and a Paul Mitchel salon, staffed with hairstylists on select days.

Special events and after-hour celebrations at Barbie World begin late May with Sips after Sunset, a recurring event with DJs and specialty cocktails. In June, there's a Pink Carpet Night, where guests are encouraged to go all out in "Barbiecore" attire for a night of live music, dancing, and drinks.

Tickets and information are available here: theworldofbarbie.com