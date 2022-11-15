Worker overcome by carbon dioxide fumes at LAX dies

One of the four workers overcome by carbon dioxide fumes at Los Angeles International Airport has died, according to his family.

Cris Abraham, 36, was hospitalized after an unexpected release of carbon dioxide from a fire suppression system inside of a utility room at the airport on October 31.

Abraham was placed in a medically-induced coma following the incident, a state in which he remained until he died on Nov. 11.

"Unfortunately, due to his injuries, Cris passed away early Friday morning, 11-11-22," the family said via a statement on their GoFundMe page. "The entire family has been devastated by his loss. Your continued support is appreciated as the family adjusts to life without Cris. Please keep Tiffany and the kids in your thoughts and prayers."

The incident occurred at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 31, near Terminal 8 of the airport, prompting an evacuation of more than 100 passengers.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews rushed to the scene, where they found Abraham unresponsive after being overcome by the fumes.

"Finding the injured worker unresponsive and determining there were no other persons in peril, the firefighter and firefighter/paramedic carried the man across the room and up a short flight of stairs to the safer oxygen rich environment of the hallway, where they quickly confirmed him to be pulse-less and non-breathing," LAFD reported.

During the trip to the hospital, first responders performed life-saving measures on Abraham, which returned his pulse and spontaneous breathing.

The three other workers were medically evaluated by paramedics, and declined further treatment or ambulance transportation.