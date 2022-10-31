Four people fall ill at LAX due to gas leak inside Terminal 8

A hazardous materials team was called to Los Angeles International Airport early Monday morning after four people fell ill due to a sudden release of gas.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the call first came in around 7:30 a.m., when firefighters were dispatched to LAX's Terminal 8 Baggage Area, where a "release of carbon dioxide from an unspecified source" led to at least four people falling ill.

One of those people is in grave condition, while the others are said to be in "mild distress."

"Though no escalating or off-site hazard has been identified, an LAFD Hazardous Materials team has been assigned pursuant to protocol," said LAFD Spokesperson Brian Humphrey.

Just after 8 a.m,. LAX officials evacuated Terminal 8 as the Hazmat team investigated the source of the leak. Travelers were redirected to Terminal 7 for screening.

.@LAFD is on scene investigating the cause of an apparent gas leak in Terminal 8. Passengers are being sent to Terminal 7 for screening and access and Terminal 8 remains closed at this time. Please check with your airline for updates on flights. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) October 31, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for details.