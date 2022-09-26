Watch CBS News
Worker injured, car damaged after scaffolding collapses off of building in Hollywood

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A worker was injured when scaffolding fell from a building in Hollywood Monday afternoon. 

The incident was reported by Los Angeles Fire Department at around 4:42 p.m. at a building on Highland Avenue and Leland Way. 

The worker was on the scaffolding when it fell, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries. 

A car passing by was also struck by the falling debris, causing damage to the body of the vehicle. The driver was uninjured.

Sky2 over the scene showed a considerable amount of debris in the roadway next to the building, which appeared to be in the process of construction. 

No other injuries were reported and an investigation was underway to determine why the scaffolding collapsed. 

