Work on Destination Crenshaw project restarts after yearslong delay

Following complaints from residents, work on the Destination Crenshaw construction project has restarted after a yearslong delay.

"We are going to get it done as fast as we possibly can," Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson said.

Harris-Dawson helped spearhead the now $150 million project, which was the target of residents' frustration during a town hall last month.

"The community is coming together to say enough is enough. When is this project going to be finished?" KBLA talk host Tavis Smiley said last month. "Why has it been delayed? What happened to the already $100 million already geared towards this project? So many questions, not enough answers."

In exchange for allowing the above-ground line, Metro and the City of Los Angeles promised tens of millions for Crenshaw to build new sidewalks, trees, parks and storefront makeovers. Harris-Dawson said the city hoped to finish the project in 2019, but Metro couldn't finish its part of the work until 2020.

"When we groundbreak in 2020, literally a week and a half later, we have a COVID shutdown," he said.

The shutdown stopped the work and the following supply chain problems, inflation and tariffs drove up costs.

But now, five years later, Harris-Dawson said the project is moving full steam ahead. Crews are working on the flagship 49,000-square-foot Sankofa part before moving on to other projects. Much of the artwork planned for businesses and schools has already been finished.

Harris-Dawson said Mayor Karen Bass helped clear the city approvals needed to get K-rails and fencing out of the way. While delays are still possible, the councilman hopes they'll finish the project by the end of 2027.