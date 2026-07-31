Crenshaw residents air frustrations surrounding delayed construction project

For four years now, Metro light rail trains have been running down the center of Crenshaw Boulevard, and for just as long, residents say a major promise has been broken.

In exchange for allowing the above-ground line, Metro and the City of Los Angeles promised tens of millions for Crenshaw to build new sidewalks, trees, parks and storefront makeovers. But driving down Crenshaw Boulevard, parts of the area appear to have been forgotten.

"It is a real heartbreak not seeing what we were told what was supposed to be beautification to our neighborhood — a neighborhood we already felt was beautiful enough," former resident Enae Atkins said.

Construction fences are up, blocking customers from entering stores and wiping out parking. With the work still incomplete, residents held a town hall demanding what they were promised.

"The community is coming together to say enough is enough. When is this project going to be finished?" KBLA talk host Tavis Smiley said. "Why has it been delayed? What happened to the already $100 million already geared towards this project? So many questions, not enough answers."

During the town hall, the impact of the delay on the community came into full focus. Dr. John Hardy said he's been fighting to keep his family-owned veterinary clinic open since construction began in 2021.

"The parking lot has been taken away, chain link fence all the way to the entrance," Hardy said. "If anyone wants to bring in sick or healthy animals to us, they have to park blocks away."

Churches said attendance is at an all-time low because there's no parking.

"It's been difficult, trying to navigate that," said Kyron Shorter, pastor of Bethesda Temple Church. "It's been frustrating. Families come, can't find a place to park and have to leave."

People said they've tried to reach Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, but their calls have gone unanswered. CBS News Los Angeles requested an interview with his office, but his staff said he was unavailable. They offered a statement instead.

"The concerns of businesses and residents in the Crenshaw District are critical, and my office will work with Destination Crenshaw to address them," Harris-Dawson's office wrote in a statement.

CBS LA reached out to Destination Crenshaw's president for comment but has not heard back.

There is no timeline for when this project will be complete.