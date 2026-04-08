LAPD detectives searching for Woodland Hills man who allegedly stabbed both of his parents

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are seeking help from the public in locating a man wanted for attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed both of his parents.

In a news release, LAPD detectives said that officers were dispatched to the 20500 block of Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills at around 11 a.m. on Monday after learning of a stabbing that had occurred. Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from multiple stab wounds.

"The investigation determined the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Adam Courtney Brown, stabbed both of his parents multiple times causing significant, life-threatening injuries," the release said.

Adam Courtney Brown, the man who allegedly stabbed his parents on Monday, April 6, 2026 in Woodland Hills. Los Angeles Police Department

Police say that Brown fled from the area on foot and is believed to have left Woodland Hills via public transportation. They said that he is known to frequent the Palmdale, Hollywood and Woodland Hills areas.

"Brown is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached," police said. "If seen, call 911."

Both of the victims, who haven't been publicly identified, were hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with more information on the incident or Brown's whereabouts was urged to contact LAPD Topanga Division Major Assault Crimes detectives at (818) 756-3264.