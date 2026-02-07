Burglar breaks through roof of Woodland Hills jewelry store and steals nearly $100k in merchandise

Surveillance video footage captured the moments that an alleged burglar broke through the roof of a Woodland Hills jewelry store before taking off with approximately $100k in merchandise, owners say.

Police were called to Nafiseh Jewelry, in the 22000 block of Ventura Boulevard, at around 2:40 a.m. upon learning of the burglary, Los Angeles Police Department officials told CBS LA.

They learned that the suspect, who hasn't been identified, broke through the store's roof before taking off with the stolen goods. Store owners say that he took jewelry and silver. By the time they arrived, the alleged burglar had already fled from the area and was nowhere to be found.

"I just want the city to do something about it," said Touraj Nezafati, the owner's son. "Make the city a little safer, whatever they have to do. Because this is not working for us and I'm sure there are other businesses that are going through this and they have the same problem."

He told CBS LA that this isn't the first time that their store has been broken into.

"The city is not safe anymore and I want the officials to do something," Nezafati said. "Otherwise, we would have to move. ... My parents can't even sleep at night; they're always checking the cameras."

Nezafati said that he found an axe inside the store, which he believes may have been used by the suspect. He turned it over to police investigators as evidence.

No further information was provided.