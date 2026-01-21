Couple in Woodland Hills allegedly held at gunpoint during home invasion

A couple in their 70s was allegedly held at gunpoint inside their Woodland Hills home on Tuesday night during a robbery.

Three masked men allegedly entered the couple's home on the 22000 block of Erwin Street.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the men entered through the back of the house. Investigators believe they popped open a back window and then opened a rear door to get inside that led to the home office, where the husband was working at the time.

Police said one of the suspects put a gun to his head and forced him to open a safe. At the same time, police said another suspect went into the bedroom where the wife was sleeping. The LAPD said she was pulled out of bed and a sweatshirt was placed over her head and mouth to cover her mouth as she screamed.

Investigators said the suspects appeared to know exactly what they were looking for, going directly to the safe.

The couple estimates that at least $500,000 was stolen in cash and jewelry and at least one cell phone was also taken.

Police are not sure why this home or this couple was targeted. The suspects are described as tall men wearing dark clothing with masks and gloves and they drove away in a dark colored car, but police do not have a more detailed description of the suspects or the vehicle at this time.

The LAPD is continuing to investigate the incident. They will be asking neighbors for any surveillance video that could help identify the alleged suspects.