Woodland Hills community frustrated after recent string of street takeovers

Woodland Hills residents up in arms over recent string of street takeovers

A string of street takeovers has left many in the Woodland Hills community frustrated, joining the ranks of Southern Californias up in arms over the issue plaguing the area in recent years.

"It happens very frequently, everyone just popping their exhaust sounds like loud gunshots," said Cooper Sawyer, who lives near the spot where Monday night's takeover happened. "Normally when that happens, we have the helicopter over all these house for 30-45 minutes."

In this instance, the crowd flooded a parking lot in the El Camino Shopping Center, where hundreds of people could be seen gathered in a series of posts on social media.

People living nearby are up in arms, as it seems that there have been no repercussions for the repeat occurrence.

"It just keeps being allowed to happen with no repercussions, it'll just get bigger," Sawyer said. "Street takeovers happen all the time."

Los Angeles Police Department crews were dispatched to the area where they received the disturbance call and quickly dispersed the crowd on Monday. However, the group just moved to another nearby parking lot before officers again had to clear the crowd.

They say that since there was no damage caused, no roads blocked and no crashes stemming from the takeover, there were no citations issued or arrests made.