Woman's body found inside trash bin in Costa Mesa

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Authorities have launched an investigation in Costa Mesa after a woman's body was found inside of a trash bin behind a home on Tuesday. 

The discovery was made behind a single-family home in the 1900 block of Maple Avenue, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. Officers were called to the scene a little before 2:30 after learning of the deceased woman. 

Investigators say that the body, which they believe is that of a woman in her 30s or 40s. She has not yet been identified. 

"The victim's friend was identified as a suspect and located in Glendale," a CMPD statement said. "Costa Mesa detectives traveled to Glendale and arrested the suspect."

They have not yet been identified as their investigation continues. 

No further information was provided. 

The surrounding area was closed off as the investigation continued, which was visible with SkyCal overhead on Tuesday afternoon. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact investigators at (714) 754-4986.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

