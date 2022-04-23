Watch CBS News

Woman wounded in drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A woman in her late 20s was wounded during a drive-by shooting Saturday in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The woman was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported.

The woman was walking in the 2100 block of West Florence Avenue when a vehicle with three suspects approached her at about 2:15 a.m. and one of the suspects inside the vehicle fired shots.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

First published on April 23, 2022 / 10:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.