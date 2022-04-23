Woman wounded in drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles

A woman in her late 20s was wounded during a drive-by shooting Saturday in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The woman was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported.

The woman was walking in the 2100 block of West Florence Avenue when a vehicle with three suspects approached her at about 2:15 a.m. and one of the suspects inside the vehicle fired shots.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.