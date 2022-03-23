Watch CBS News

Woman wounded after car riddled with bullets near Exposition Park

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A woman was wounded when a gunman opened fire on a BMW sedan near Exposition Park in South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred at about 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, just a few blocks from USC. Footage from the scene showed the windshield of the car riddle with dozens of bullet holes.

March 22, 2022.  (CBSLA)

A female passenger in the car was struck and wounded, Los Angeles police said. She was conscious and breathing when she was rushed to a hospital, where at last report she was stable. No one else was hurt.

"You know, a person is blessed to have survived something of this magnitude, yes," LAPD Sgt. Craig Orange said.

Police believe a rifle was used in the shooting. There was no suspect information or word on a motive.  

