Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman struck and killed on 10 Freeway near Holt Avenue in West Covina

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Eastbound 10 FWY closed east of Holt Avenue after woman fatally struck by vehicle
Eastbound 10 FWY closed east of Holt Avenue after woman fatally struck by vehicle 00:17

A woman was fatally hit while walking along the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in West Covina Tuesday morning. 

The crash occurred just after 12:45 a.m. near the Holt Avenue off-ramp, as the woman walked along the slow lane. She was pronounced dead after the scene after being struck by an unknown vehicle. 

According to a witness statement obtained by California Highway Patrol investigators, the woman was wearing dark clothing.

The same witness said that the woman was down in front of a white pickup truck with a camper shell near the right shoulder of the roadway.

CHP said that the driver of the truck had gotten out of his vehicle for a moment before getting back into his truck and driving away. 

A Sigalert was placed into effect at around 1 a.m for the No. 4 and No. 5 lanes until about 5 a.m. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 7:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.