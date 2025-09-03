Woman stabs Metro bus rider near North Hollywood station

The Los Angeles Police Department detained a woman near the North Hollywood Metro station after she allegedly stabbed another bus rider on Wednesday afternoon.

The stabbing happened at roughly 12:15 p.m. on the Metro G Line shortly after the bus left the station. Metro staff said officers immediately apprehended the woman

Officers said the victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital in a critical condition.

"Metro extends its sympathies to the victim," LA Metro said in a statement.

Staff urged anyone with additional information to call LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit their website lacrimestoppers.org.