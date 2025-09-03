Watch CBS News
Woman stabs Metro bus rider near North Hollywood station

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles Police Department detained a woman near the North Hollywood Metro station after she allegedly stabbed another bus rider on Wednesday afternoon. 

The stabbing happened at roughly 12:15 p.m. on the Metro G Line shortly after the bus left the station. Metro staff said officers immediately apprehended the woman 

Officers said the victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital in a critical condition. 

"Metro extends its sympathies to the victim," LA Metro said in a statement. 

Staff urged anyone with additional information to call LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit their website lacrimestoppers.org.

