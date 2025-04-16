Woman shot while walking down street in El Sereno, police say

A woman is in critical condition after she was shot while walking along a street in El Sereno early Wednesday, police said.

They were called to the intersection of Pueblo Avenue and Templeton Street at around 12:30 a.m. after learning of shots fired in the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Upon arrival they found the female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she is said to be in critical condition. She has not yet been identified.

Investigators did not have information on a suspect or motive in the incident.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD investigators.