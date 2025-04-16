Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman shot while walking down street in El Sereno, police say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Woman shot while walking down street in El Sereno, police say
Woman shot while walking down street in El Sereno, police say 00:21

A woman is in critical condition after she was shot while walking along a street in El Sereno early Wednesday, police said. 

They were called to the intersection of Pueblo Avenue and Templeton Street at around 12:30 a.m. after learning of shots fired in the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Upon arrival they found the female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she is said to be in critical condition. She has not yet been identified. 

Investigators did not have information on a suspect or motive in the incident. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD investigators. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.