Only On CBS2: Mother shot twice in North Hollywood during catalytic converter theft

A woman was shot Friday morning when she confronted a group of people trying to steal the catalytic converter from her son's car in North Hollywood.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, exclusively spoke to CBSLA from her hospital room Wednesday where she was recovering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The 39-year-old single mother heard a commotion outside her apartment window in the early morning hours of April 8. She said she saw a group of suspects that stole the catalytic converter from her son's Honda.

The woman said she yelled out the window, asking 'what are you doing?' That's when one of them fired a gun twice at her.

According to the victim, one bullet hit her arm. It was removed by doctors but may have left permanent nerve damage.

The second bullet went through the side of her chest and is still lodged in there. She told CBSLA she is thankful to survive the shooting.

She tearfully said she is the sole provider for her three children and the injuries might prevent her from working for up to six months.

The Los Angeles Police Department said this case is one of a string of catalytic converter thefts across the San Fernando Valley. That morning alone, there were six in the Valley.

Detectives are looking into whether the suspects involved in this case are the same ones involved in others - like one that occurred in Porter Ranch that same morning. The victim of that theft was able to capture the suspects on a Ring doorbell, which investigators are looking into.