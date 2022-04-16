Woman shot dead in unincorporated LA County's Greenmead Area

Watch CBS News

A woman was found shot dead Saturday in the Greenmead community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at approximately 4:50 a.m. in the 1200 block of East 119th Street, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

There was no other immediate information.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

