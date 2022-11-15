Woman shot and killed in DTLA hotel

A woman was shot and killed on the 14th floor of a hotel in downtown Los Angeles Monday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It happened around 11 p.m. at the Hayward Hotel International on W. 6th Street. Police initially responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call.

According to police, the victim was a black woman in her 40's. Police said she lived on the 14th floor of the hotel and was shot there. Someone brought her to the lobby where she died.

Police are looking into the possibility that there are multiple suspects in the shooting.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation. It does not appear to be gang-related, police added.

