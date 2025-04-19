Watch CBS News
Woman severely burned in Leimert Park building fire

Dean Fioresi
A woman was severely burned when a fire broke out at a two-story four-plex building in the Leimert Park neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. 

The fire was first reported at around 4:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of W. Stocker Place, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It was extinguished within 20 minutes, but firefighters say that the flames spread from the first-story unit it began and caused damage to the second-story unit above. 

Paramedics rushed a woman, who has not yet been identified, to a nearby hospital in serious condition after she suffered severe burns. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

