Woman sentenced to over six years in prison for Corona blaze that destroyed strip mall

A woman was sentenced to more than six years in prison for a fire she started in 2024 that destroyed a Corona strip mall, firefighters said on Thursday. 

The blaze was reported back on Aug. 11, 2024 in the 1500 block of Rimpau Avenue, where Corona Fire Department crews arrived to find a fire that was showing heavy smoke and flames from the roof of the building. 

"Firefighters initiated an interior attack; however, while crews were inside, a portion of the overhang/soffit collapsed just outside of their point of entry," said a statement from CFD. 

No firefighters were injured in the incident. 

Crews eventually contained the flames and an investigation into the cause was initiated, which led detectives to identify Palm Desert woman Chi Lyu as the suspect. 

She was sentenced to six years and four months in a state prison for arson. 

"As part of her sentencing, Lyu was ordered to pay victim restitution and register as an arsonist upon her release," the statement said. 

