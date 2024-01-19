Watch CBS News
Woman pleads no contest to attacking Charlie Sheen in Malibu

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

A 48-year-old woman pleaded no contest Friday to a charge that she attacked actor Charlie Sheen at his Malibu home.

Electra Schrock entered her plea in Van Nuys Superior Court to a charge of felony assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury. She was placed on two years formal probation with a conditional release to a residential treatment program to address substance abuse and counseling, according to court records.

The program is 90 to 120 days, after which she will do an outpatient program. A Criminal Protect Order was also issued.

She remained behind bars as of Friday, according to jail records.

Schrock, a neighbor of Sheen's, broke into the actor's home on Dec. 20 and assaulted him.

Deputies arrived at the 6000 block of Cavalleri Road around 1 p.m. that day after receiving a call about a battery, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. When deputies arrived, they found that the "Two and a Half Men" actor was the victim of an assault and break- in, and arrested Schrock.

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on January 19, 2024 / 7:34 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

