71-year-old woman pistol whipped, tied up during robbery in Beverly Grove

A 71-year-old woman said she was pistol-whipped, tied up and robbed in her Beverly Grove home Wednesday, and the suspect is still on the loose.

The attack, according to police, happened at around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of 5th Street and Orlando Avenue, and that the victim was treated for injuries to her head, but was not transported to the hospital.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery and Homicide Division is investigating the case due in part to the high value of jewelry that was stolen from the woman, though detectives did not say exactly what kind of jewelry was taken.

"It's just awful. I mean, obviously things have changed over the past couple of years and crime is rampant in the city and something needs to happen, especially when people are being tied up in their homes," said neighbor Jason Anish.

Anish, who grew up on the street, said his parents live nearby. He and other neighbors said they are upset about the crime, but are not necessarily surprised.

"The influx of crime, it's just getting...every day it's getting closer and closer to home," said neighbor Jessica Lieber

Police said it's possible that the 71-year-old's home was targeted, but that's only a theory at this stage. Investigators also haven't said how the violent crook got inside the victim's home, but don't believe this was a follow-home robbery.

"This does not appear to be a follow home at this time," LAPD Lt. Kirk Kelley said. "Again, we're still in the early stages of the investigation."

Still, neighbors are concerned.

Police investigating at the home of Gabriel Donnay after a homeless man broke in and stabbed him to death. CBSLA

"Probably be a little more vigilant about locking doors and setting the alarm when we're home," Lieber said.

Some of the neighbors said this crime scene reminded them another incident in March 2021, when 31-year-old Gabriel Donnay was stabbed to death by a homeless man who broke into his home.

Investigators are hoping that home security cameras may help them figure out who attacked and robbed the 71-year-old woman, but police have yet to release a description of the suspect.