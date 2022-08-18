Watch CBS News
Local News

Officers arrest suspect connected to robbery of 71-year-old Beverly Grove woman

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

71-year-old woman victim of violent home invasion in Beverly Grove
71-year-old woman victim of violent home invasion in Beverly Grove 02:59

Los Angeles police have reportedly arrested a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Beverly Grove

The original incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at around 12:15 p.m., when the suspect, now identified as 31-year-old Los Angeles resident Dillon Anthony Klincke, is alleged to have entered a 71-year-old woman's home near the intersection of 5th Street and Orlando Avenue and robbed her of a high value's worth of jewelry. 

Upon entry, Klincke is said to have pistol-whipped the woman before tying her up as he ransacked her belongings. 

According to police, he was arrested on Wednesday in the 1200 block of Meadowbrook Avenue, though did not provide further details. 

Klincke is being held at $175,000 bail. 

More to come. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 18, 2022 / 9:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.