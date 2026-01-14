Woman leaves Bible on Irvine doorstep after stealing package

Irvine police are searching for a woman who left a Bible on an Irvine resident's doorstep after stealing a person's package last month.

"It's the most unusual thing we've had," Irvine Police Department Officer Ziggay Azarcon said. "Unfortunately, this looks like a really bad Christmas exchange, but leaving a Bible behind doesn't exactly cancel out the crime of porch piracy."

The burglary happened on Dec. 23 on Alexandria. The homeowner told police that the suspect stole a $90 area rug.

Investigators said the woman left a Bible after stealing a package off an Irvine porch. Irvine PD

"I've been very fortunate," neighbor Shahram Bosough said. "I have not had the experience of losing a package. I get a notification and so I pick up the package as quickly as possible, so I don't leave any kind of excuse for them or time for that."

Investigators shared a video that shows the woman posing as a worker in a blue vest carting off the package to a car with flame decals on the side.

"Some people will drive their personal vehicles as contractors, so it's definitely not uncommon," Azarcon said. "But for a car to have these flaming decals on the side, it will stick out to somebody."

Irvine PD said it has seen a 14% drop in porch thefts from 2024 to 2025.