Woman killed, man wounded during drive-by shooting in Sun Valley

A woman was killed and a man hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Sun Valley early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 11110 block of Lorne Street at around 1:20 a.m. after learning of the shooting, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Upon arrival, they learned that the two victims were approached by a group of young men in a dark-colored, four-door sedan before shots were fired. It was unclear how many shooters there were.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics rushed both victims, a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, were rushed to nearby hospitals, where the woman later died. The man is expected to survive his injuries.

The suspects fled from the area in an unknown direction, police said.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact investigators at (818) 374-9550.