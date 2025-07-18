Watch CBS News
Woman shot, killed outside Hawthorne bar

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Austin Turner,
Rick Montanez

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating after a woman was fatally shot outside of a sports bar in Hawthorne early Friday morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed the shooting in a news release, stating that the incident occurred at about 1:50 a.m. at the 11000 block of South Inglewood Avenue.

A woman, who remains unidentified publicly, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities were still on scene as of about 5 a.m. Friday, which was in the parking lot of a strip mall that contains a sports bar, barbershop and liquor store.

No additional information, including whether a suspect was identified, was available as of Friday morning.

Austin Turner

