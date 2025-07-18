Woman shot, killed outside Hawthorne bar

Authorities are investigating after a woman was fatally shot outside of a sports bar in Hawthorne early Friday morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed the shooting in a news release, stating that the incident occurred at about 1:50 a.m. at the 11000 block of South Inglewood Avenue.

A woman, who remains unidentified publicly, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities were still on scene as of about 5 a.m. Friday, which was in the parking lot of a strip mall that contains a sports bar, barbershop and liquor store.

No additional information, including whether a suspect was identified, was available as of Friday morning.