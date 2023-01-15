Watch CBS News
Woman in grave condition after fire at motel in Chatsworth

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A fire at a motel in Chatsworth left one woman seriously injured Sunday morning. 

The blaze broke out at around 4:30 a.m. at a two-story motel in the 21900 block of W. Lassen Street, according tothe  Los Angeles Fire Department. 

One woman was rushed to a nearby hospital and is said to be in grave condition after suffering serious burns during the fire, which was reportedly contained to a single unit on the second floor of the motel.

A second person was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but did not require medical transport. 

The fire was put out by the sprinkler system in the room. 

"LAFD fire investigators are responding to attempt to determine the fire's cause," LAFD said. 

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

January 15, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

