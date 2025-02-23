Watch CBS News
Woman dead after hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A woman died after a crash with a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles early Sunday evening. 

It happened at around 6:15 p.m. near 73rd Street and Main Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officers arrived to the scene and found a woman, whom they believe to be in her 50s, unconscious and not breathing. She was declared dead by paramedics. 

The unidentified suspect had already fled by the time police arrived. They believe the person fled eastbound on Florence Avenue from Main Street. Their car was possibly located at a parking lot at Florence and main, police said. 

Investigators say that the suspect was wearing all black clothing and a brown sombrero. 

