Woman found dead in her downtown LA apartment, police launch homicide investigation

The Los Angeles Police Department needs help solving a suspicious death inside a downtown L.A. highrise.

Officers discovered the body of 31-year-old Maleesa Mooney just before 4 p.m. on Sept. 12 while conducting a welfare check at her apartment in the 200 block of South Figueroa Street. Without releasing details of the investigation, the LAPD determined Mooney was killed inside of her home.

According to her sister Jourdin Pauline, Mooney's birthday was next month.

"Never in a million years did I think I'd have to make this post and get justice for my one & only sister," Pauline wrote on Instagram.

Pauline continued saying she felt like she was in a "bad dream" and vowed to "get justice" for Mooney. She added that her older sister was "loving and so kind to everyone."

Detectives said they have no description of a suspect. They are waiting for a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office to determine the exact cause of death.

If you have information regarding Mooney's death, the LAPD implores you to call Detective Pierce or Marcinek at (213) 996-4150. Those wishing to stay anonymous can submit tips to the L.A. Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 or through their website.