Woman fatally shot in backseat of SUV that sheared hydrant in front of South LA fire station

A woman was shot and killed in South LA, leading to a crash that sheared a fire hydrant and a chaotic scene with her distraught family members.

Police say a dark-colored Lexus SUV crashed into a fire hydrant in front of a fire station at St. Andrew Place and Slauson just before midnight. In the backseat, they found three women, one of whom had been shot in the backseat. The other two women were not hurt.

The shooting is not believed to have happened at the scene of the crash, police said. All three women in the car were believed to be related.

"From the information we have, it did not occur here, this is just where the vehicle ended up, and we're still trying to locate the exact location of where the shooting occurred," LAPD Capt. Adrian Gonzalez said.

Investigators remain at the scene, where the distinctive white tent has been set up to shield the investigation. But immediately after the crash, firefighters had to work swiftly to turn off water to the fire hydrant, which shot up a geyser of water from being sheared. At the same time, LAPD officers were working to figure out exactly what happened in the backseat of the SUV, while trying to get information from distraught family members at the scene, some of whom began fighting with others who came to the scene.

The woman who was killed was believed to be in her 20s. She has not been identified by police.

A suspect description has not been released.