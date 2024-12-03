Woman fatally shot by man who caused car crash before opening fire in Compton, sheriff says

A man fatally shot a woman in Compton before killing himself Monday night, according to police, opening fire after allegedly intentionally crashing his car into a vehicle she and another person were inside.

The shooting reported at 11:07 p.m. happened in the 900 block of South Central Avenue, where the victim and another man were sitting inside a car when the suspect crashed his vehicle into theirs, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. When they got out of the car, the gunman opened fire on the other man as he rans towards a gas station, sheriff's officials say.

He allegedly followed and shot at the woman as she ran into a nearby business. She was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The suspect was found inside the business suffering from a gunshot wound sheriff's officials say was self-inflicted. He was treated at the scene by first responders before being taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other victim was not struck by gunfire but was taken to a hospital for injuries sheriff's officials say he likely sustained in the car crash.

Detectives do not believe the crash and shooting were random crimes, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department, which said the relationship between the suspected killer and the two victims remains under investigation.

Authorities said a weapon was recovered at the scene. No other details have been released by authorities.