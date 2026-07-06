Woman who suffered downtown Los Angeles attack, calls for an end to street vendor discrimination

The 60-year-old street vendor whose downtown Los Angeles sidewalk attack was captured on bystander cell phone video last month joined city leaders and advocates to call for an end to street vendor discrimination.

Arabelia Martinez thanked everyone for their support and prayers following the June 15 attack, where a 19-year-old allegedly assaulted her over a hot dog dispute.

"All street vendors should know that we should not stay silent, take me as an example. They always discriminate against us, they're always against us, you know, we are human beings, and we are here to just do our job," Martinez said through an interpreter during a Monday news conference.

Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief German Hurtado thanked the people who intervened during the attack at Figueroa and 7th Streets, those who recorded it, and brought it to the police department.

"Street vendors working in the corridors are entitled to the same safety as anybody else and deserve the same response from the police department," Hurtado said at Monday's news conference.

"The law does not ask a victim where they were born, we don't ask the victims how they got to the United States, we just know that they are victims and we will always be there for everybody in the city."

Harmunie Heaven Church of Los Angeles is charged with felony assault with great bodily injury, aggravated battery, and vandalism. Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman said on Monday that she could face seven years in prison if she is found guilty of the allegations.

"Ms. Church went ahead and violently attacked Ms. Martinez, threw her to the ground, punched her, dragged her, was separated by bystanders and continued to do it, then vandalized her hot dog and fruit sales cart, throwing the contents into the street," Hochman said during the news conference. "This type of conduct will not be tolerated in Los Angeles."

He said prosecutors are still investigating whether hate charges will be filed or not. "But irrespective of whether or not we do, please understand that we will protect the small business people and the vendors in this county," Hochman said.

Martinez's son spoke at the news conference and thanked his mother, who has been a street vendor her whole working life, for her strength.

"Watching what happened to my mother on that day was really hard for all of us, all four brothers, my sister, and I have not yet watched the full video; I can't. It's very hard to see my mother get violently attacked in that way," he said.

Deputy Chief Hurtado encouraged vendors in the city, or anyone who works outdoors, "if you are the victim of a crime, of an assault, of a robbery, of an extortion, please report it."

Martinez said all street vendors should feel proud of their work. "Raise your voice, raise your voice. Everyone who has been assaulted sometimes they stay silent. We are here, and we are here in community," she said.