Woman crashes into Pasadena business after her tires allegedly locked, police say

A woman crashed into a business in Pasadena on Monday morning after her tires allegedly locked, police say.

The Pasadena Police Department said they received calls about a crash near the 3300 block of Colorado Boulevard around 1:43 a.m.

Police said a 30-year-old woman was driving southbound on the street when her tire allegedly locked and she lost control.

The woman crashed through the front doors of the business and caused damage inside. The store was closed at the time of the crash and the driver only suffered minor injuries.

The fire department was called to the scene to inspect the building.