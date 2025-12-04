Woman convicted of killing retired nurse in Rolling Hills mall parking lot

A seven-year crime saga finally came to an end after a woman was convicted of a brutal stabbing murder in a Los Angeles County mall parking lot.

In May 2018, authorities found 66-year-old Susan Leeds dead in her SUV, the first murder in the area in nearly 10 years. The day after her death, law enforcement arrested a homeless man for her death, but he was quickly released because of a lack of evidence.

Then-Sheriff Jim McDonnell, now the chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, said detectives believed it was a random attack.

"We believe the motivation for this is robbery and that Mrs. Leeds was randomly chosen," McDonnell said in 2018.

The LA County Sheriff's Department pleaded with the public for help, alongside her family.

It wasn't until weeks later that deputies arrested Cherie Townsend for killing Leeds. The department claimed that circumstantial evidence, including her cell phone found under Leeds' car, proved that Townsend committed the crime.

Townsend was released from jail after just five days, as the investigation into the crime continued.

"I was wrongfully accused of murder," Townsend said in 2018. "I live my life in hiding."

Later in 2018, Townsend sued LA County, alleging false imprisonment and civil rights violations. She would be arrested once again in 2023.

During the trial, prosecutors painted Townsend as desperate for money to pay for a cheerleading competition in Florida.

"I could understand that everyone wants to provide for their children," said Ben Leeds, Susan Leeds' stepson.

Leeds was a retired nurse who regularly volunteered at a nearby food pantry. Her husband died before Townsend was convicted.

"The stab wounds didn't just kill Susie," Ben said. "It killed my father."

The family said they can finally lay their parents to rest.

"We love them very much," Ben said. "We're all very much going to miss them. They'll all be in our hearts."