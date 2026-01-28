Woman rescued after crashing car off cliff in Studio City

Emergency crews on Wednesday morning worked to rescue a woman who was injured after careening off a cliffside in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash was reported around 7:20 a.m. on the windy road of Mulholland Drive, between Skyline and Bowmont drives.

It's not yet clear how the woman crashed, but her vehicle plummeted between 100 and 150 feet down a cliffside, according to the LAFD.

The woman, 30, was airlifted in serious, yet stable condition.

Aerial images showed the woman being raised into the air via helicopter and severe damage to a guardrail along Mulholland. The vehicle sustained heavy damage in the crash.

No additional details were immediately made available.