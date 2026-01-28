Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman rescued after crashing car off cliff in Studio City

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Emergency crews on Wednesday morning worked to rescue a woman who was injured after careening off a cliffside in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash was reported around 7:20 a.m. on the windy road of Mulholland Drive, between Skyline and Bowmont drives.

It's not yet clear how the woman crashed, but her vehicle plummeted between 100 and 150 feet down a cliffside, according to the LAFD.

The woman, 30, was airlifted in serious, yet stable condition.

image-10.png
Emergency crews on Wednesday morning worked to rescue a woman who was injured after careening off a cliffside in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities said. CBS LA

Aerial images showed the woman being raised into the air via helicopter and severe damage to a guardrail along Mulholland. The vehicle sustained heavy damage in the crash.

No additional details were immediately made available.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue