Stretch of Mulholland Highway known as "The Snake" reopens after nearly 7 years

Just days after reopening for the first time in nearly seven years, a stretch of the Mulholland Highway known as "The Snake" is already drawing safety concerns from people living in Agoura Hills.

The winding 2.5-mile section of the scenic highway that runs through the Santa Monica Mountains between Kanan Road and Sierra Creek is known for its sharp turns and steep cliffs. Residents say that those are among the several factors that have drawn a speedy return to the area by street racers and thrill seekers.

"It's been pretty much an automotive rollercoaster since it opened," said Jeremy Kerns. "Nonstop noise. Noise all night."

It was closed down nearly seven years ago after it was damaged in 2018's massive Woolsey Fire, which then resulted in several mudslides from winter rain. It was officially shut down in early 2019 as a result, but finally reopened to drivers for the first time on Friday.

People who live along the highway say that the road's reopening has brought a renewed sense of danger they haven't felt since it was shut down.

"They are not slowing down when they're coming down here. My daughter and my grandson, her husband, live in here as well. Listen, I don't want to bury them because these idiots are driving up and down the road the way that they are," said Natasha Pederson.

Just hours after the road reopened, The Snake saw its first crash in years, when a driver lost control and drove off the road. Video shows the aftermath of the crash, which resulted in a shattered windshield and significant damage to the car. Though the driver was uninjured, residents say many other crashes haven't had the same ending.

"The amount of people who have died ... it's not a new problem," Pederson said.

Los Angeles County officials say that they implemented the road with several safety improvements since the last time it was open, including curve-warning signs, tightened intersections, updated road stripes and rumble strips. Residents say that won't be enough.

"Have fun on your roads, go speed, open a race track, whatever. But don't do it here," Pederson said.

The California Highway Patrol has added extra patrols on the highway and officers already seen driving the area on Sunday afternoon.

CBS Los Angeles has reached out to Supervisor Lindsey Horvath for comment on the residents' concerns, but has not yet heard back.