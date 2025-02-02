Woman arrested on suspicion of murder for shooting at Villegas Park in Riverside

A woman was arrested on suspicion of murder following a deadly shooting at Villegas Park in Riverside early Saturday morning, according to police.

They were dispatched to the park, located in the 3000 block of Esperanza Street in the Casa Blanca community, at around 4 a.m., according to a statement from the Riverside Police Department.

Officers arrived and found the victim, identified as Tuesday Perez a 51-year-old Riverside woman, suffering from a deadly gunshot wound. Paramedics declared her dead at the scene.

After several hours of investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Angela Ann Garcia, 49 of Riverside. She was spotted by Riverside County Sheriff's office deputies while driving in Moreno Valley, according to police.

"A slow-speed pursuit ensued, but deputies successfully stopped the vehicle and safely took the suspect into custody near Ramona Expressway and Perris Boulevard," the statement said.

Investigators say that Perez and Garcia were involved in "an ongoing dispute," which led them to the park. At some point the incident escalated to the point that Garcia allegedly opened fire on Perez.

"Angela was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries, then later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for murder," police said.

She is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, probation violations and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations, police said.

Garcia, who has multiple felony convictions dating back to the 1990s, is expected in court in March. She remains behind bars in lieu of $2 million bail.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact investigators at (951) 353-7134.