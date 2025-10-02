Watch CBS News
Woman arrested for murder after police find body in South LA tow yard

Police arrested a Los Angeles woman allegedly connected to the body found in the trunk of a car at a South LA tow yard.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested Sandra Romo Diaz, 52, on Sept. 16. The Organized Crime Division of the LA County District Attorney's Office charged her with one count of murder two days later.

Investigators discovered the body inside a charred blue sedan at a tow yard in the 1900 block of W. Gage Avenue on Sept. 9. The LAPD said its Missing Persons Unit initially handled the case before handing it over to the department's Robbery-Homicide Division.

The LAPD stated that the investigation is still ongoing but has no further details. Police have not released the victim's name. 

When the investigation began, detectives said that they did not believe the incident was connected to a different body found inside a Tesla registered to artist d4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.

